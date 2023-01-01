Salt Lake City police investigating shooting that injured 2 in Poplar Grove

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 31, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two people sustained minor injuries in a shooting Saturday night in Poplar Grove, Salt Lake City police confirmed.

Police are investing a shooting that occurred about 10 p.m. near 500 South and Wright Circle.

“Two people have minor injuries. Both injuries are related to a shooting,” Salt Lake City police told Gephardt Daily. “The suspect(s) are outstanding.”

Police did not release any other information about the shooting or the victims’ ages Saturday night.

