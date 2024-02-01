Salt Lake City police investigating shooting that injured man, 55

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 1, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police are investigating a shooting Wednesday that injured a 55-year-old man.

Officers received a report at 12:21 a.m. Thursday about a man with a gunshot wound in his leg near 1400 W. Gillespie Ave., Salt Lake City police told Gephardt Daily.

The man was shot sometime Wednesday afternoon and was taken to a hospital after initially refusing medical attention, police said.

Police have not determined where the shooting occurred or whether it was an assault or an accidental or self-inflicted shooting.

The man has declined to provide useful information to officers, police said.