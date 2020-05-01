Salt Lake City police investigating stabbing

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 30, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police are investigating after a stabbing Thursday afternoon.

Salt Lake City Police officials said the incident occurred in the area of 1300 South and Major Street. It is thought the 27-year-old victim and the suspect are acquaintances, but it’s not clear what led up to the stabbing.

The victim was transported to an area hospital by ground ambulance, officials said. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police have not released a description of the suspect, but said they believe they know who he is.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.