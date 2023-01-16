Salt Lake City police investigating State Street auto-pedestrian crash, 3rd such incident in 24 hours

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) – Police are investigating a Sunday night auto-pedestrian crash in Salt Lake City, the third such incident in the less than 24 hours, and the fourth since Friday.

One person was taken to the hospital by ground ambulance after the crash which happened about 11:35 p.m. near 700 S. State Street.

There was no official word on the victim’s condition, although first responders on scene indicated the patient was critically injured.

Details of the auto-ped have yet to be released by SLCPD.

Salt Lake City police investigated two other hit-and-run auto-pedestrian incidents Sunday, one of which killed the man who was struck, and one that sent two teens to the hospital with serious injuries.

The first Sunday fatal hit and run, happened near Trolley Square in the Central City neighborhood, started at 1:43 a.m.

The second investigation started at 4:48 a.m. Sunday after dispatch was alerted to “two people down on the ground near 1300 S. West Temple, in the Ballpark neighborhood of Salt Lake City.

SLCPD Chief Mike Brown expressed his deep concern after the first 2 auto-pedestrian accidents Sunday. In the prepared statement Brown said, “Since Friday, four people have been hurt in our city while crossing the street. And sadly, overnight, a man died when a truck hit him and left him in the street. This is unacceptable.

“Every day our officers are out talking about and enforcing traffic safety laws,” the statement says. “No matter how you use our roadways, there must be individual responsibility and a personal commitment to safe driving and safe use of our roads.”

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information is made available.