Salt Lake City police investigating unattended death near fairpark

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 23, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police are investigating an unattended death in the Jordan River area.

The body of an elderly man that was thought to be homeless was found in the river in the area of 1200 W. North Temple south of the Utah State Fairpark Monday, Salt Lake City Police Department Det. Greg Wilking told Gephardt Daily.

Wilking said there was no sign of foul play and the body of the man was taken to the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner.

Officials are working to determine the man’s identity.

The body was found just a day before South Salt Lake City Police Department recovered a body from the area of 2600 South and 900 West along the Jordan River Tuesday afternoon. That death is possibly suspicious, officials said.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.