Salt Lake City police issue Silver Alert for missing 66-year-old man

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are asking for the public’s help locating a 66-year-old Salt Lake City man who has been missing since New Year’s Day.

Curtis Tenison, 66, was last seen about 8 a.m. Sunday near 800 South and 500 East, according to a Silver Alert issued by Salt Lake City police Monday night.

Police say Tenison has reduced cognitive abilities and a heart condition that requires medication.

Tenison is described as Black, 5 feet 9 inches tall and 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black and tan canvas coat, white shirt, blue pants with a white stripe, and a gray hat.

Anyone with information about Tenison’s whereabouts is asked to contact Salt Lake City police at 801-799-3000 or call 911.