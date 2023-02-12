Salt Lake City police K-9 teams represent Utah, provide security at Super Bowl

GLENDALE, Ariz. (Gephardt Daily) — Two Salt Lake City police officers and their explosive-detecting K-9 partners are representing Utah while providing security at the Super Bowl.

Officers Thad Hansen and John Lynn and K-9s Pongo and Lux have been in Glendale, Arizona, this week as part of an elite group of explosive-detection teams selected to help provide security for the big game.

Both K-9 pairings are assigned to the Salt Lake City Police Department’s Airport K-9 Squad and have trained extensively in the detection of explosive materials to provide security at the Super Bowl, according to a news release from SLCPD.

“This is the first time a K-9 team from the Salt Lake City Police Department has been selected to work the Super Bowl,” Lynn said. “Because our training is so rigorous, it is very rewarding to put our dogs to work for such an iconic and worldwide event.”

“This is very important work,” Hansen added. “It’s also a great experience for our dogs. We’ve been working long days and at several different venues and spaces. Being in different environments makes our dogs more valuable to our department and community.”

Together, Lynn and Hansen have more than 32 years of law enforcement experience, including four years working as K-9 handlers, according to SLCPD. Their primary responsibility for Sunday’s game will be making sure buildings are secure.

SLCPD’s Airport Division K-9 Squad includes five officers and their K-9 partners, and one sergeant, according to the news release. The K-9 teams are trained and certified in the detection of explosive materials, starting with 16 weeks of training in Texas.

The trained and certified K-9s are an effective tool in detecting concealed explosives, which are known to be one of the greatest threats to the aviation system, police said.

The squad conducts daily trainings and regularly patrols inside and outside the Salt Lake City International Airport to check for explosive materials, according to the news release.

The K-9 teams also respond to calls for service in Salt Lake City outside the airport and are able to assist other police agencies throughout the state, region and country, the release states.