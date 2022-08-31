Salt Lake City police make gun, drug arrests

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 31, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police on the department’s Liberty Bike Squad arrested two people on multiple felony charges on Aug. 22.

Police stopped driver Aumhil Stewart, 20, because they knew from previous interactions that his driver license was revoked, says a statement issued by the SLCPD.

Stewart’s passenger was identified as Daisy Benitez, 22.

The vehicle was searched prior to impoundment, and guns, at least one of them stolen, were located. Also found were large amounts of substances suspected to be heroin, cocaine, and oxycodone pills, police claim.

Stewart was charged on suspicion of:

Theft by receiving stolen property, a second-degree felony

Three counts of possession with intent to distribute a category C substance, a second-degree felony

Possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a third-degree felony

Possession or use of a controlled substances, a class B misdemeanor

Operating a vehicle on a revoked license, a class C misdemeanor

Benitez was charged on suspicion of:

Two counts of possession with intent to distribute a category C substance, a second-degree felony

Theft by receiving stolen property, a second-degree felony

Two counts of possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a third-degree felony

Both suspects were booked into the Salt Lake County jail, and were ordered held without bail.