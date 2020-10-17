Salt Lake City Police: Man seriously injured in rollover on 2100 South

Salt Lake City police investigate after the driver of a pickup truck was transported to the hospital in serious condition after his vehicle crashed into a pole and rolled over at 2100 S. Main St. on Friday night, Oct. 16, 2020. Photo: Gephardt Daily staff

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 16, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A single-vehicle accident is under investigation Friday night after a pickup truck crashed into a pole and rolled over, seriously injuring the driver.

Lt. Wolf, with Salt Lake City Police Department, said the crash happened at 2100 South and Main Street at about 7:15 p.m. He said the driver was the truck’s only occupant and was transported in serious condition to an area hospital.

The crash analysis reconstruction team responded to the scene to assist with the investigation.

Wolf said it is not yet known what caused the truck to hit the pole. An officer at the scene told Gephardt Daily that there were no signs of impairment.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information becomes made known.

