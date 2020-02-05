Salt Lake City Police: Man shot during robbery attempt dies of injuries

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 5, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A man who was shot in the head on Saturday during a robbery attempt has died.

“We are sad to report the victim of the shooting at 718 N. 900 W. on February 1st has died from his injuries,” a Salt Lake City Police Department statement says.

“He has been identified as Ghorke Gwen, 20. Our condolences to his family and friends.”

Gwen had been critically injured in the shooting, and police said at the scene he was not expected to survive.

Officers received a call reporting shots fired at about 2:15 p.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, they spoke with two victims who said two males tried to rob them at gunpoint.

“During that incident one of the males fired three shots,” the charging document states.

The victims provided suspect information, including a license plate number, which ultimately enabled officers to find the vehicle and Torres. According to the probable cause statement, Torres was identified as the male who fired the shots.

At 3:05 p.m. Saturday, the police received a call of a shooting that had just occurred. When officers arrived, they found a male with a gunshot wound to the head. They also located a shell casing.

Several witnesses gave officers details about the incident and the suspect.

Esequiel David Torres, 18, was arrested Sunday morning and booked into Salt Lake County Jail on two counts of aggravated robbery and investigation of murder, according to a probable cause statement filed in 3rd District Court in Salt Lake County.

According to the statement, “an involved party” identified Torres as the shooter and said the shooting was related to a drug deal.

The incident occurred while Torres was on probation or parole for a previous felony charge, the document states. Torres just turned 18 in January, so information about previous offenses was not available.