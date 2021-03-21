Salt Lake City Police: Man shot, rushed to hospital; suspects at large

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 20, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was rushed to the hospital after an argument led to a shooting early Saturday evening in Salt Lake City.

The man, believed to be 39 to 41 years old, is expected to survive after being shot in the upper leg.

Lt. Stumm, with the Salt Lake City Police Department, told Gephardt Daily that the call came in at about 5:30 p.m. Police responded to the area of 748 N. 900 West.

“It just started with an argument, then a gun was produced and one person was shot,” Stumm said.

“The hospital was able to stabilize him, and he is expected to live.”

Detectives are pursuing leads on three suspects, Stumm said at about 7:45 p.m.

“We have turned over everything to our detectives,” he said. “They are working the case, and are working to find the suspects and question them.”

Gephardt Daily will share any information the SLCPD releases on the case.