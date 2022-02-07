Salt Lake City police: Man with knife arrested after attempt to carjack, armed assault, fleeing

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police took a suspect into custody after he allegedly used a knife to attempt to carjack a vehicle, then threatened police as he tried to flee the scene.

Suspect Zachery Chance Jensen, 29, faces charges of:

Aggravated robbery, takes/attempts to take operable vehicle, a first-degree felony

Possession of a dangerous weapon by restricted person, a second-degree felony

Aggravated assault, a third-degree felony

Failure to stop at command of law enforcement, a class A misdemeanor

Interference with an arresting officer, a class B misdemeanor

Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

Disorderly conduct after request to stop, a class C misdemeanor

Salt Lake City police located the victim in his vehicle at about 1361 S. State St., Jensen’s probable cause statement says.

“AP (arrested person) opened the victim’s passenger side door, threatened (victim) with a knife, and attempted to take the victim’s operable vehicle,” the affidavit says.

“AP was located walking from the scene with a knife in hand. Officers gave commands to stop, to drop the knife, and to get on the ground, the AP did not comply with any commands, commands were given multiple times, AP did not comply. AP made slashing motions toward officers and fled westbound across State Street.”

Officers pursued Jensen and commanded him to drop the knife, the statement says.

“AP did not comply. AP was taken into custody after being struck by less lethal bean bag rounds.”

A search of the victim turned up drug paraphernalia and marijuana, the statement says.

“AP was found to be a restricted person and was using a folding knife to threaten serious bodily injury and death on another person.”

Jensen is being held without bail in the Salt Lake County jail system.