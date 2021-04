SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 20, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A missing, endangered 18-year-old man has ben found safe, Salt Lake City police say.

“Thank you for your help! Victor was located safe,” says a SLCPD tweet issued Monday evening.

Victor Michini had last been seen April 13, according to previous information released April 15 by the department.

Michini was classified as endangered because of conditions that limit his cognitive and coping skills.