Salt Lake City police nab six suspects running from vehicle taken in carjacking, firearm recovered

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 22, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Six suspects, including four juveniles, are in custody after being chased while inside a stolen car taken during a carjacking.

A SLCPD statement said the investigation started at 5:13 a.m. Thursday “when SLC911 received information about a carjacking near 1200 West Arapahoe Avenue. Officers responded and learned that two people approached a car suddenly, while a woman was inside.

“The two suspects got inside the car and told the woman to drive away,” the SLCPD press statement said. The woman refused and “one of the suspects took out a knife and demanded the woman’s car.

“The woman got out and threw her keys at the suspects. The two suspects stole the car and left the area,” police said.

More than 12 hours later, at 5:45 p.m., a SLCPD officer near 500 South Main Street saw the stolen car “being driven by an unknown person with several passengers. The officer attempted to stop the car, but the driver initially refused to stop.

“Officers started a short pursuit that ended at 1450 South Temple when the driver of the stolen car quickly stopped and everyone inside the car bailed and took off running in all directions,” police said.

Police from SLCPD’S Central Bike Squad, along with officers from all three patrol divisions responded to the chase, as did SLCPD’s K9 Unit.

“In total, officers safely arrested six people who ran from the stolen car after it stopped. During a search, after officers took everyone into custody, officers located a loaded firearm,” the news release said.

The SLCPD statement identified those arrested as *21-year-old Dylan Upshaw, and 19-year-old Kendrick Legg. Both men were charged with failing to stop at the command of a law enforcement officer, considered a class A misdemeanor. Both men were ordered released pending possible trial.

Four others detained are juveniles, the SLCPD statement said, and “no information about their cases can be released.”

None of the six people arrested have been charged with the original carjacking which remains under investigation.

*Note: A probable cause statement filed in Salt Lake County’s 3rd District Court lists Upshaw’s age as 31-years-old with his birthdate 03/10/1991.