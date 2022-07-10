Salt Lake City Police on scene of officer-involved critical incident, say suspect threatened officers with firearm

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police are at the scene of an officer-involved critical incident in the 1400 block of South Utahan Avenue.

According to a Saturday night tweet by the SLCPD, “We are responding to a critical incident in the area of Utahan Ave. & Emery St.

“One person has been taken into custody. No injuries to officer.”

A second tweet, minutes later, said a “suspect who threatened officers with a firearm is in custody and at the hospital.

“We have started the OICI protocol. There is no further threat to the community,” the tweet said.

Police indicated they would release more information as it was confirmed.