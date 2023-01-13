Salt Lake City police on scene of officer-involved shooting, suspect in critical condition

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan 13, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting near 600 North and Star Crest Way.

“We can confirm this is an Officer-Involved-Critical-Incident,” SLCPD tweeted early Friday morning.”

None of our officers were hurt.

“One suspect is in critical condition,” the tweet said.

“A PIO will provide an update when appropriate.”

There are unconfirmed reports the incident began about 2:55 a.m. after a police chase involving a wanted suspect.

