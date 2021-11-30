Salt Lake City police recover stolen vehicle, arrest suspect

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 30, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department has shared some scenes from a typical day for some of their officers.
“A stolen car can have a huge economic and emotional impact on our community,” says a Twitter post issued Tuesday.
“One of our dayshift patrol officers recently spotted a stolen car and worked with our Auto Theft Unit to identify & arrest the suspect.”
The name of the suspect and the time and date of this particular operation were not shared.
