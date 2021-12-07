Salt Lake City police recover stolen vehicle with weapons, cash, drugs

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 6, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A Salt Lake City bicycle officer who stopped a stolen vehicle found more than a suspect inside.

“One of our Liberty Bike Officers stopped a stolen car and found the driver illegally in possession of a gun, knife, drugs and cash,” says a tweet issued Monday by the SLCPD.

“Getting these illegal items off the streets keeps our community safe, and that is always our priority.”

The social media posting was part of an ongoing public information campaign by SLCPD to highlight the department’s hard-nosed grass-roots efforts to quell the recent spike in violent crime.