Salt Lake City police release more details after wheelchair bound victim struck, killed by vehicle

SALT LAKE CITY, April 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police have released a few more details on a deadly crash Saturday night at 800 S. West Temple.

The investigation began at 8:41 p.m. when police were alerted to the accident, involving a pedestrian on the ground with critical injuries.

“Officers began life-saving efforts, including CPR but the victim died on scene. Based on witness statements, the victim was in a wheelchair attempting to cross West Temple.”

The investigation is underway to determine the victim’s exact location and the speed of the vehicle at the time of the crash, the statement says.

“Officer secured the crime scene and began searching for the involved driver and vehicle,” the SLCPD statement says.

“At 10:55 p.m., the involved driver, along with family members, approached officers at 700 S. West Temple. Officers secured the vehicle involved in the crash.”

The Crash Analysis Reconstruction Team and SLCPD Crime Lab technicians responded to the scene.

No arrests have been made associated with this incident, the SLCPD statement says, adding that charges may be forthcoming after a review by the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office.

This crash marks the ninth traffic-related fatality in Salt Lake City for 2022.

The statement says Salt Lake City police well provide no additional information at the present time.