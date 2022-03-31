Update: Salt Lake City police release more info about car theft, crash, standoff

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 31, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department has released more details on a Thursday morning car theft and rollover, followed by a standoff with the 28-year-old suspect.

At 5:20 a.m., a motel security guard called dispatch to report his vehicle had been stolen from 170 W. 600 South.

“An officer spotted the vehicle in the area of 1300 S. State Street and attempted a traffic stop, but the suspect immediately fled in a reckless manner,” an SLCPD statement says. “Officers did not pursue the vehicle.

A short time later, officers witnessed the driver crash the stolen vehicle, which landed on its side, in a parking lot of the Salt Lake Community College, the statement says.

“Officers started to build dialogue with the man, later identified as Davis Stoney, while he sat on top of the vehicle,” the police statement says.

“Stoney refused to comply with the officers and began acting erratically. During the standoff, which lasted approximately 30 minutes, officers continued to communicate with Stoney and asked him repeatedly to surrender.

“After several warnings, officers deployed multiple bean bag rounds from a less-lethal shotgun, but those rounds did not have the desired effect on Stoney and he remained non-compliant.”

Officers developed an undisclosed tactical plan, approached Stoney and took him into custody, the statement says.

“ Paramedics transported Stoney to a local hospital with minor injuries. Once medically cleared, officers booked Stoney into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, interfering with an arresting officer, and fleeing in a vehicle.

No officers or community members were injured during the incident. The stolen vehicle had significant damage as a result of the crash.

As of Thursday afternoon, no probable cause statement was available as an online court record in the case.