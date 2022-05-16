Salt Lake City police release more information after suspect found dead following SWAT response

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department has released more information on a Monday SWAT response.

The police action was sparked by reports of a sexual assault that had just been committed on a juvenile victim, the SLCPD statement says. The response began at 11:59 a.m. Monday, and officers arrived at the scene, a residence near 1700 North and and Cavallo Drive.

“This was not a stranger-on-stranger assault,” the SLCPD statement says.

“As officers responded to the scene, they received information that the suspect had access to multiple firearms. Officers arrived on scene and learned a single shot had been heard.”

The on-scene incident commander requested the assistance of SLCPD SWAT and crisis negotiators, the statement says. Nearby Northwest Middle School was placed on lockdown, and several homeowners in the area were told to shelter in place. Paramedics and firefighters were asked to be in the area to assist with any medical needs.

“At 1:09 p.m. SWAT officers entered the garage, the last known location of the suspect, and located him deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” the police statement says.

Detectives with the SLCPD Special Victims Unit are investigating “the initial sexual assault,” the statement says. All lock down and shelter in place orders were lifted.

Because this case involves a minor and sexual assault, no other information is being released, including the specific address, ages of any party involved or names, the SLCPD statement says.

Individuals wishing to speak with a sexual assault victim advocate can call the SLCPD’s Victim Advocate hotline at 801-580-7969, the statement says. To report a sexual assault or speak with a Special Victims Unit detective, call 911.