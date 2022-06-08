Salt Lake City police release name of man fatally shot Monday at westside apartment complex

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police have released the name of the man shot and killed Monday in a westside incident that sent three others to the hospital.

The victim who died at the scene was Anthony Wheatley, 19.

Police responded after being dispatched at 7:08 p.m. on reports of a shooting at 1636 W. Briar Rose Place, a statement released by the department says. Wheatley was found deceased.

Several other people, who are believed to have been in the apartment when the fight broke out, fled the scene.

According to information released Tuesday, the two men who were shot and made it to a local hospital are 18 and 19. The third man, injured when he was hit by a gun rather than a bullet, is 21. The 19- and 21-year-old men had since been released from the hospital, the Tuesday statement says.

Officers located a car at 1150 S. Redwood Road, and believe the vehicle had two injured people inside. Officers believe someone in the car waved down another driver on Redwood Road and asked for a ride to the hospital.

Officers located a second car at 60 S. Redwood Road. That car had one injured person inside. Police performed life-saving efforts on that person. Paramedics transported that person to the hospital, the SLCPD statement says.

Investigators still believe the crime involved people known to each other.

“The Salt Lake City Police Department can confirm the motive in this case is being investigated as an attempted robbery,” the statement says.

No arrests had been made as of Tuesday. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 801-799-3000 and reference case number 22-106677.