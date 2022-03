SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department is warning people of hazards created by the overnight snowstorm.

“Our officers are busy today responding to numerous weather-related hazards including downed wires throughout the city,” says an SLCPD tweet issued just before 7 a.m.

“This photo shows a fallen tree branch stuck on a utility line causing a small fire. It may be a good idea to postpone travel.”