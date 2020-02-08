Salt Lake City police respond to call, man gives officers the bird

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 7, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police officers responded to an unusual call Friday, after someone reported an individual carrying a seagull down the street.

“As strange as it sounds that’s exactly what they found,” an SLCPD Facebook post said.

According to the police, the man carrying the bird told officers he had found it and was concerned about it.

The bird wasn’t injured, and officers checked with experts regarding the best course of action. The gull was released in an area where there were other birds, police said. The man left the scene.

The Facebook post included a final bit of information:

“After consulting with wildlife experts, the gull was released at a local park, but not before he was given the name ‘Stuart Kyle’. Feel free to come visit anytime Stuart!”