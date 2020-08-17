Salt Lake City police respond to possible barricaded suspect

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 17, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police are on the scene of a possibly barricaded suspect Monday afternoon.

The incident is unfolding at an apartment complex in the area of 900 S. West Temple, according to Salt Lake City Police Department officials.

Early reports from the scene indicate the person may be armed.

Officials said there was a dispute between neighbors and the man who may be armed then went back into his home, officials said.

Police are evacuating the complex, and will attempt to make contact with the man.

Gephardt Daily is working to gather more information and will have more on this developing story as information is made available.