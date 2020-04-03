Salt Lake City police respond to shots fired call

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 2, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police responded to a shots fired call Tuesday morning.

Officers responded on a report of five to six shots fired under the bridge in the area of 1700 S. Jordan River Parkway at approximately 11:15 a.m., said a watch log from Salt Lake City Police Department.

“Multiple shell casings were recovered from the area,” the watch log said. “No victim or evidence of injury was observed on scene. There were no additional calls from possible victims.”

The suspect was not located but was described as a Caucasian man, in his 20s, approximately 6 feet tall, wearing a light-green shirt, with a darker undershirt, and light-blue jeans.

To share information about this incident with the SLCPD, call 801-799-3000. To remain anonymous, text crime tips to 274637. Start the text with the keyword TIPSLCPD (which routes it to SLCPD), then a space, followed by the relevant information or photos. Reference: crimetip. The reference number in this case is 20-58830.