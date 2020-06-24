Salt Lake City Police say missing teen mom and toddler daughter are home and safe

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 23, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A teen-aged mother and her toddler daughter are back home and safe after being missing for several days.

“We are happy to report that Eugenia Martinez-Juarez and her daughter Sandra Juarez-Martinez have returned home safe. We will be speaking with them to find out where they spent the last couple days,” Salt Lake City Police Department said in a Facebook post Tuesday night.

“We really appreciate everyone who provided tips — we couldn’t do it without the support of our community. We are happy that they are home safe,” the post said.

The 17-year-old and her 3-year-old daughter had last been seen on Thursday, June 18, in Salt Lake City. Police put two requests on Facebook and in the media asking the public to keep a lookout for the two.

Inquiries as to why an Amber Alert had not been issued prompted officials to post an explanation that specific criteria must be met before an Amber Alert can be activated, and this case didn’t meet the criteria. Both Eugenia and Sandra were listed as missing, and “A Child Is Missing” alert was activated.