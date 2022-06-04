Salt Lake City police search for suspect in fatal Redwood Road hit and run crash

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police are investigating a fatal hit and run crash which happened Friday night at the intersection of Redwood Rd. and California Ave.

According to a SLCPD press release, the SLC911 dispatchers received word of the crash at 10:11 p.m.

“Officers and firefighters responded and found a 28-year-old man trapped inside his car with critical injuries. Despite rescue efforts, the man died on scene,” the SLCPD press release said.

“The crash disabled both the car and pick-up. Witnesses told police the driver of what appears to be a white Ford F-150 got out of the truck and ran away.”

The suspect managed to elude officers and now SLCPD is asking for the public’s help in determining his whereabouts.

Anyone with information concerning the fatal crash can call 801-799-3000 and reference case number 22-104677.

This crash marks the 14th traffic-related fatality in Salt Lake City for 2022.

The Crash Analysis Reconstruction (CAR) Team and SLCPD Crime Lab technicians responded to the scene.

As part of the CAR Team’s investigation, they will work to determine the exact location, direction of travel and speed of both vehicles in the moments leading up to the crash.

The CAR Team is a multi-jurisdictional crash team that investigates crashes involving serious physical injuries or death. Members of the CAR Team receive specialized training in collision examination, speed analysis, vehicle dynamics, occupant kinematics, scene photography, surveying equipment, crash scene mapping, evidence collection and computer aided drawing programs.

The CAR Team includes law enforcement from the Salt Lake City Police Department and several other Salt Lake Valley law enforcement agencies.