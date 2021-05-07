Salt Lake City police search for suspects in likely gang-related shooting on Redwood Road

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 7, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are investigating what they believe was a gang-related shooting in Salt Lake City early Friday morning.

SLCPD Lt. Dave Cracroft told Gephardt Daily, a 38-year-old man riding in an SUV was wounded in the gunfire on Redwood Road about 2 a.m. He said the shooting was the result of an argument over a stolen car, which, ironically, none of those involved in the incident, actually owned.

Cracroft said the parties had met moments prior to the shooting at a 7-11 located at 1285 N. Redwood Road. The confrontation grew in intensity before people drove off, he said.

“They all got in their vehicles and left. A short while later a silver Ford Explorer or Mercury Mountaineer pulled up next to a white Dodge Durango and began firing.”

The man inside the Durango was shot in the arm. He was taken to Intermountain Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, Cracroft said.

Investigators found four or five bullet holes in the Durango, but no one else was hit.

Detectives were examining surveillance video from 7-11 to try and identify those who may have been involved.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.