Salt Lake City police search for suspects in possible ‘gang-related’ shooting

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police are searching for two suspects after a possible gang-related shooting Saturday in Salt Lake City’s westside industrial area.

The investigation began at 1:23 a.m. when dispatch received multiple calls about gunshots heard in the general area of 1700 South and 4100 West. While on route, police were told someone had been shot.

“Officers found bullet casings in the parking lot of a business and evidence of a large party,” an SLCPD statement says. “Partygoers started leaving the area, making it difficult for officers to initially collect witness statements and evidence.”

Additional officers arrived and secured the area, the statement says. No shooting victim was found on scene.

“Later, officers learned a man who attended the party showed up at a local hospital by car with a gunshot wound to his leg,” the statement says.

The 32-year-old man is expected to survive.

“Officers gathered information about two suspects involved in the shooting.”

The first suspect is described as a black man, believed to be 20 to 30 years old. He was last seen wearing a red Versace shirt, a red hat, and blue pants,” the SLCPD statement says.

The second suspect is described as Hispanic, about 35 to 40 years old, standing about 5 feet 10 inches tall. He has arm and face tattoos, and was last seen wearing a blue Yankees cap.

The two men are believed to have left in an SUV.

“At this time, SLCPD is investigating this shooting as being gang-related,” the police statement says. “Anyone who may have information about this incident should call 801-799-3000 and reference case 22-171308.”