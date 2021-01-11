Salt Lake City police searching for 2 suspects after aggravated robbery

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 10, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police are searching for two suspects after an aggravated robbery Thursday evening.

The incident occurred at the Quality Quik Stop at 938 N. 900 West at approximately 8:05 p.m., said a watch log from the Salt Lake City Police Department.

“A male entered the store and brandished a handgun while trying to take the cash drawer from the counter,” the watch log said. “The clerk attempted to grab the cash drawer and the suspect was pulled over the counter. When they hit the ground, a shot was fired into the ground. The suspect then fled with the cash drawer.”

Once outside, the suspect gave the cash drawer to a man on a motorcycle, then fled the scene on foot, the watch log said. The motorcycle rider also fled the scene.

The clerk sustained a minor injury.

To share information about this incident with SLCPD call 801-799-3000. To remain anonymous, text crime tips to 274637. Start the text with the keyword TIPSLCPD, which routes it to SLCPD, then a space, followed by the relevant information or photos. Reference: crimetip. The reference number in this case is 21-3811.