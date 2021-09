SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 30, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police are searching for three men after a robbery at a Maverik Saturday.

“We need your assistance identifying three people involved in a robbery at 676 North Redwood Road,” said a tweet from Salt Lake City Police Department.

If you can identify any of the men pictured, you are asked to call 801-799-3000 and reference case number 21-176149.