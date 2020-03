SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 11, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police are searching for an alleged porch pirate Wednesday.

“Our #WantedWednesday today will be attempting to locate this individual, Joshua Kunz, 35, who is wanted for being a #PorchPirate and for an outstanding warrant,” said a tweet from the Salt Lake City Police Department.

“If you know his location, you can reach out to us anonymously at 801-799-3000 and reference case #19-209736. Thank you!”