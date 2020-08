SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 26, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police are searching for a man in connection with a protest and subsequent burglaries.

“For today’s #WantedWednesday we are looking to identify this person,” said a tweet from SLCPD. “He is wanted in connection with the May 30 riot and for his involvement in burglaries on the same day.”

Anyone who recognizes the man or has information about the incidents is asked to call 801-799-3000 and reference case #20-95113.