Salt Lake City police searching for man in connection with theft of statue

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 1, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police are searching for a man in connection with the theft of a statue late last month.

“On Aug. 25, the bronze statue was stolen from the Airport Inn by this suspect,” said a tweet from Salt Lake City Police Department. “If you have any info on this case our investigators would love to talk to you about it. #SeeSomethingSaySomething.”

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information on the incident is asked to call SLCPD on 801-799-3000 and reference case #20-152091.