Salt Lake City police searching for man in connection with vehicle burglary

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 6, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police are searching for a man in connection with a vehicle burglary.

“We need your help identifying the man in these photos,” said a tweet from Salt Lake City Police Department.

“He is the suspect in a vehicle burglary where a handgun was stolen.”

The burglary occurred on Nov. 23, the tweet said.

The man has tattoos on the top of both hands as well as a tribal-style tattoo on the back of his neck.

He was last seen driving a white sub-compact car.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has information about his whereabouts is asked to call SLCPD on 801-799-3000; the reference number in this case is #20-210973.