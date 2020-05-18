Salt Lake City police searching for missing 82-year-old man

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 18, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police are searching for a missing 82-year-old man.

A Silver Alert has been issued for Abul Basir Bin Buzurmiah, who has been missing since 11:40 a.m. Monday from the area of 606 S. Cheyenne St., according to a tweet from SLCPD.

Buzurmiah walks with a cane and suffers from diabetes, heart issues, seizures, memory difficulties and PTSD. He speaks only Burmese.

He is Asian, 5 feet 6 inches tall and 180 pounds with with gray hair and a beard.

Anyone that sees the man or knows his whereabouts is asked to call SLCPD on 801-799-3000. The reference number in this case is #20-86746.