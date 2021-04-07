Salt Lake City police searching for missing, at-risk adult

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 7, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police have issued Silver Alert for a missing, at-risk adult.

A tweet from Salt Lake City Police Department Wednesday at 1 p.m. said Andrew Gary Ingersoll, 37, was last seen in the area of 455 S. 900 East on April 2. He has been known to frequent Liberty Park.

Ingersoll has dementia and schizophrenia, the tweet said.

He is described as Caucasian, 5 feet 7 inches tall and 220 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees Ingersoll or who has information about his whereabouts is asked to call 801-799-300; the case number is #21-54991.

Silver Alerts are usually issued for those 65 and older, but can also be issued for those who are developmentally disabled, cognitively impaired or meet other certain criteria.