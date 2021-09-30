Salt Lake police searching for missing, endangered man

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 30, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police are searching for a missing, endangered man.

A Facebook post from Salt Lake City Police Department says Jonathan Myers, 45, walked away from a group home in the area of 900 S. 300 East on Monday and has not been seen or heard from since.

“Jonathan is endangered due to a diminished mental capacity and required medications,” the post says.

Myers is 5 feet 6 inches tall and 155 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with the number 25 printed in gold, and jeans.

Anyone that sees Myers or knows his whereabouts is asked to call SLCPD on 801-799-3000 and reference case 21-178176.