Salt Lake City police searching for person of interest after handgun theft

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 8, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police are searching for a person of interest after a handgun was stolen from a police car during the downtown protest May 30.

“It’s #WantedWednesday and we need to identify the male in these pictures,” said a tweet from Salt Lake City Police Department. “He opened a bag taken from a SLCPD car that was destroyed on May 30. That bag contained a handgun that has not been recovered.”

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call SLCPD on call 801-799-3000. Callers can remain anonymous.