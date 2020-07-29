Salt Lake City police searching for person of interest in May homicide

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 29, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police are searching for a person of interest in the murder of a homeless man.

A tweet from SLCPD Wednesday said the victim, Daniel Schultz, was found deceased atop a hill in the area of 456 W. 1700 South on May 6.

“After reviewing numerous hours of surveillance video, investigators located the male in the black and white clothing in the area (pictured) and would like to speak with him,” the tweet said.

“This case was determined to be a homicide. Daniel was homeless at the time of his death and had been staying in the area of the listed address.”

Anyone who recognizes the man in the black and white photos is asked to call SLCPD on 801-799-3000. The reference number in this case is 20-79255.