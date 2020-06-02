Salt Lake City police searching for suspects in burning of police car

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 2, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police are searching for three individuals who allegedly set a police car on fire during the protest downtown Saturday.

“We are looking to identify these individuals in connection with the protest that occurred on Saturday,” said a tweet from SLCPD.

“They are the individuals who set the police car on fire. If you know who these people are, please call 801-799-3000 case#20-94360. #SeeSomethingSaySomething.”