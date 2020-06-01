Salt Lake City police seek another suspect in damage of patrol car during protest

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 1, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police are searching for the individuals who allegedly damaged a patrol vehicle during the protest downtown Saturday.

SLCPD tweeted a request late Sunday for anyone who recognizes the individual in the above photo to call Salt Lake City Police Department at 801-799-3000 and reference case 20-94360.

Earlier Sunday, they tweeted the same request in reference to the individuals shown below.

“We would like to speak with them regarding the flipping, vandalism, and burning of a Salt Lake City Police car,” the tweet said.