Salt Lake City police seek another suspect in damage of patrol car during protest

Gephardt Daily Staff
Salt Lake City police are seeking another suspect in the damage of a patrol car during the protest downtown on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Photo: SLCPD/Twitter

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 1, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police are searching for the individuals who allegedly damaged a patrol vehicle during the protest downtown Saturday.

SLCPD tweeted a request late Sunday for anyone who recognizes the individual in the above photo to call Salt Lake City Police Department at 801-799-3000 and reference case 20-94360.

Earlier Sunday, they tweeted the same request in reference to the individuals shown below.

“We would like to speak with them regarding the flipping, vandalism, and burning of a Salt Lake City Police car,” the tweet said.

Photo Courtesy: SLCPD

