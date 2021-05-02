Salt Lake City police seek ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect after fatal assault

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 2, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department is attempting to locate a suspect in a homicide reported Saturday.

The wanted man is 42-year-old Nathaniel Joseph Kenyon.

“He should be considered armed and dangerous. Please call 801-799-3000 if you have information on his whereabouts,” the SLCPD statement says.

Kenyon — a white man with brown hair and eyes, who stands 5 feet 10 inches and weighs 185 pounds — is wanted in connection with a body discovered near 338 W. Hansen Ave. A passerby saw the badly beaten body in the roadway of the street, which is short and has no outlet.

The call came in at about 7:44 a.m., Lt. Bill Manzanares, Salt Lake City Police Department, told Gephardt Daily. Police responded to the roadway near 338 W. Hansen Avenue, which is at about 1650 South.

“We responded and he was deceased,” Manzanares said on Saturday. “We know who he is, and are working to get his family notified.”

Because the victim, a White male between 40 and 50, was so badly beaten, an exact cause of death is not known. No gun or shells were found on the scene, the Lieutenant said.

“We’re trying to build it up from zero,” Manzanares initially said of the investigation. “Given the amount of injuries, it’s not clear what happened. It’s tough to tell.”

The SLCPD has released no additional information in the case, except for Kenyon’s photo and the notice that Kenyon is a wanted suspect.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as the story develops.