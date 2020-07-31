Salt Lake City police seek help finding suspect, car after shooting that left victim in critical condition

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 31, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Police officials are asking the public’s help to identify a dark car that left the scene a shooting that left the victim in critical condition on Thursday.

“On July 30th at approximately 1:30 p.m. a male was shot and critically wounded near 640 N. 900 West,” the police statement says. “The suspect fled in the vehicle pictured.”

Anyone with information about the vehicle or suspect is asked to call police at 801-799-3000.

Detective Greg Wilking, Salt Lake City Police, shared details Thursday with reporters at the scene:

“Shortly after 1:30 today we received a call of shots fired,” Wilking said. “Our officers responded to 648 N. 900 West, and discovered a male that had a gunshot wound, and extremely serious gunshot wound.”

Officers performed life saving measures, Wilking said, and the victim was transported to a local hospital, where “he’s in extremely critical condition.”

Officials believe the suspect may be a Hispanic male traveling in a dark colored Honda, probably an Accord or a Civic, Wilking said.

“That may be our suspect in this shooting.”