Salt Lake City police seek help identifying suspect in robberies

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 31, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police are asking for help identifying the man believed to have robbed two financial institutions within a four-minute period on Friday.

This investigation started at 9:10 a.m. when dispatch got a call of an unknown man who walked into the Mountain America Credit Union at 1715 W. 700 North and demanded cash.

SLCPD officers responded and started looking for the suspect.

The second robbery investigation started at 9:14 a.m. Friday when someone called 911 and reported an unknown man walked into the Zions Bank at 787 N. Redwood Road and demanded cash.

“Officers saturated the area looking for the suspect but could not find him,” the SLCPD statement says. No one was injured in either robbery.

To help with the investigation, detectives with the Salt Lake City Police Department are releasing photos of the suspect.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to call 801-799-3000 and reference either case number 22-213458 or 22-213462.