Salt Lake City police seek homicide suspect, considered armed, dangerous

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 24, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police are searching for a 20-year-old suspect, considered armed and dangerous, who is wanted after the early morning shooting death of another man.

“SLCPD homicide detectives have identified and are looking for the suspect, 20-year-old Roy Anthony Duran,” a Salt Lake City Police statement says. “Witnesses reported seeing Duran fleeing the scene before officers arrived.

“Duran should be considered armed and dangerous.”

The investigation started at approximately 1:23 a.m. Sunday when 911 operators were alerted to a shooting in the area of 500 West 600 South.

“Officers responded and located the victim, a 21-year-old male, in critical condition and started performing immediate first aid. Firefighters and paramedics arrived and confirmed the victim died on scene.”

Officers secured the crime scene and started canvassing the area for the suspect, additional victims and to start talking with witnesses, the statement says.

The victim is identified as Isaiah Valerio. Interviews suggest Duran and Valerio were in an altercation prior to the shooting.

SLCPD homicide detectives and the department’s Crime Lab responded to the scene to begin the investigation and to collect evidence.

Duran, pictured above, can also be recognized by tattoos on his right hand and right forearm as well as a tattoo on his neck below his right ear.

Several witnesses with critical case information likely fled the area before officers arrived. Anyone with information on this case, including photos or video of the moments leading up to, during or after the shooting, is asked to call 801-799-3000 and reference case number 21-195834.

Anyone who knows of the location of Duran can also call 9-1-1.