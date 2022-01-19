Salt Lake City police seek information on stolen customized bicycle

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a customized bicycle that was stolen.

Detectives with the Salt Lake City Police Department’s Property Crimes Unit began the investigation at about 4 p.m. Jan. 13 when they responded to the area of 200 W. South Temple St. after a victim reported an unknown suspect stole the family bicycle.

Through the investigation, officers obtained surveillance footage of the suspect walking from the scene with the bicycle. The suspect is described as a man, approximately 25 to 35 years old, 6 feet tall, 200 pounds, with short, dark hair. He was last seen wearing a black coat, jeans, white & red shoes, and carrying a red backpack.

The bicycle is a red, triple-seater, custom-built by Santana.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the bicycle or the suspect is asked to call 801-799-3000 and reference SLCPD case 22-7622.