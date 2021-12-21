Salt Lake City police seek information on voyeurism case involving child victim

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 21, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Detectives with the Salt Lake City Police Department Special Victims Squad are attempting to identify a person of interest wanted for questioning in a child voyeurism case.

Officers responding to a report of suspicious circumstances involving gun responded to the area of 700 North and 900 West at about 10 a.m. Sunday.

Police determined there was not gun crime, but they learned an unknown male had been seen looking through the window of an apartment while a child was undressing.

After being confronted by a community member, the unknown man ran from the scene.

The man wanted in this case is described as a male, believed to be in his early 20s, standing about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing approximately 130 pounds.

Anyone who recognized the man in the provided photo, or who has any information on the case, is asked to call 801-799-3000 and reference SLCPD case 21-232845.