SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 15, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department has announced the subject of this week’s “Wanted Wednesday” request for public help.

Wanted is Jared Sonntag, 23, “who is wanted for his connection to a residential burglary from case #20-48429,” an SLCPD social media post says.

Police seek information on Sonntag’s whereabouts.

“Remember, your tip can be anonymous. If you can help us call 801-799-3000.”